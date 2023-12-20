Group calls for removal of Satanic Temple tree from National Railroad Museum

A group of local leaders is decrying the inclusion of a holiday tree from the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin at an ongoing display at the National Railroad Museum
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of local leaders is decrying the inclusion of a holiday tree from the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin at an ongoing display at the National Railroad Museum, calling themselves the “Stop Derailing Christmas Coalition”.

The group says it’s calling for the museum to remove the tree from the “Festival of Trees” attraction.

Among the group are Congressman Mike Gallagher, State Senator Andrew Jacque, Brown County Supervisor Pat Buckley, and two other county supervisors.

They held a news conference Wednesday afternoon, arguing that allowing a tree from the Satanic Temple is distracting from the traditional understanding of Christmas.

“Just don’t force all this stuff onto kids. This creeping…we get accused as conservatives of waging a culture war. We’re just resisting the slow, like, corruption of our culture,” said Rep. Gallagher.

In previous coverage, Action 2 News sent a request for comment from the Satanic Temple on the tree; they issued this response:

“The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin is proud to have our Sol Invictus tree displayed among the other holiday trees at the National Railroad Museum. Bringing a tree inside, a tradition that began as a pagan ritual has evolved into a cherished holiday practice that unites us with our families and communities in a spirit of togetherness and pluralism. We hope the media attention and articles focusing on our tree will inspire the public to seek knowledge and act with benevolence, and compassion. Our tree stands as a symbol of these virtues, as well as a testament to the freedom of religion and expression.

We would like to thank the National Railroad Museum for displaying our tree, as well as our many members who contributed ornaments and helped with the decorating. We look forward to our Sol Invictus tree becoming an annual favorite in the National Railroad Museum’s holiday display, sure to delight local families every year!

-The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin.”

The CEO of the railroad museum has said the museum doesn’t discriminate against any organization wanting to put up a tree.

