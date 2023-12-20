Fox Cities Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign underway

As one of the holiday classic songs goes, Christmas bells are ringing. But are they ringing enough?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
But are they ringing enough? And are they bringing in enough money for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaigns around the area?

But are they ringing enough? And are they bringing in enough money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaigns around the area?

The campaign is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army and the money raised goes to support year-round programs; programs that are needed more and more in our communities.

To learn more, we welcome Kristal Knudtson-Director of Development and Marketing Communications for the Fox Cities Salvation Army in the video above.

Fox Cities Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign underway
