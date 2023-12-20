Fire damages Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a call of a fire around 7 pm Tuesday night on the 300 block of North Street.

At the scene, crews saw flames and smoke from the first-floor window. They were able to bring it under control within ten minutes, without it spreading to any other homes. Crews searched the building for any people. Fortunately, no one was inside.

Heavy damage occurred to the kitchen of the home with smoke damage throughout the building. One occupant was assessed and treated on scene by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Paramedics. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure electric and gas utilities. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

Fire investigators will be working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. FDL Police Department assisted with scene and traffic control.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.