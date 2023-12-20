Fatal Weyauwega crash victim transported for organ donation

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez, 14-year-old Lilian Gonzalez, and 9-year-old Daniela Gonzalez.(GoFundMe)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The oldest of four siblings who died in a weekend crash in Weyauwega will donate his organs.

Daniel Gonzalez received a “hero’s walk” as his body was transported from the hospital where he was declared dead to a helicopter, where his stepfather said on Facebook he was flown to Madison. Once in Madison, a team of specialists will be waiting to begin the procedure of obtaining his organs.

According to the family, Daniel’s organ donation may impact over 100 people.

Daniel Gonzalez was one of four siblings who died after authorities said their SUV was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver on Saturday. Three of Daniel’s siblings died at the scene, while Daniel was taken to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

The driver of the other vehicle is facing criminal charges.

