EXCLUSIVE: Pulaski Red Raider band and choir packed for Tournament of Roses Parade

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski’s Red Raider band and choir are days away from what band directors call the trip of a lifetime.

Pulaski is one of only 15 music programs in the world chosen to perform in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade and the only one from Wisconsin.

Holly Brantley has the First Alert Exclusive. She was there as the students, parents, volunteers and dozens of others began loading up for the trip -- one instrument, one crate of uniforms, one load of equipment at a time.

Pulaski’s band and choir packed up for the trip to Pasadena, Calif., which they spent over a year preparing for.

“We just spent hours perfecting our sound, getting blends and harmonies beautiful,” Morgan Miskulin, a junior and choir president, said.

There are 263 students in Pulaski’s band and choir who will have the honor of being one of only 15 music programs in the world to perform during events in Pasadena, including the 135th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

“It’s just going to let us show who we are to the world, millions of people,” band president Kolton White said.

It’s something directors say they could have only prepared the students in grades 7 through 12 for one note at a time.

“It is tremendous. I feel like we are providing an opportunity for students to have a lifetime memory,” associate band director Mike Guerrero said.

“This morning even we came in at 6:30 a.m., even the choir came in to practice all of our songs so we sound perfect for when we get there,” Morgan said.

But that’s just the performance. Then there is the trip itself.

Tuesday night, students, staff, parents, band boosters and countless volunteers loaded up two Schneider semi trailers. The trucks rolled out Wednesday morning for the five-day trip to Pasadena.

“Everybody is so excited that we are going!” Morgan said.

“I think it’s really cool, because it shows just how much of a community band and choir can be. We just want to get music out to the world and show people we care,” student Mia Moder said.

Next Tuesday, the day after Christmas, students and chaperones will begin their trip: three airports, multiple flights, and countless pieces of luggage.

“It will be great to see them march. Big stage for them to march on. A lot of people will be there. A lot watching on TV as well,” Dan Symons, a Pulaski parent and a Schneider employee, said.

“Everybody is so excited that we are going. We have a little chant that we do,” Morgan said. “The directors say ‘Pride of Pulaski,’ and that supports the community that supports us.”

Tunes they are most excited to play are “On Wisconsin” and the “Pulaski Polka Medley” -- a shoutout to their hometown and a thank-you for the encouragement and support.

“I have always loved being in the band,” Kolton said, “and being able to go to Pasadena and do this is amazing.”

“It will be hopefully one of those things they can take with them the rest is their life and say ‘I was there, I did that,’ and every time they turn on the TV and watch the parade they can say, ‘Yes, I was a part of that once,’” Guerrero said.

The last time they went to Pasadena was in 2017. Our own Action 2 News photojournalist, Meg, who shot this story, was part of that trip.

