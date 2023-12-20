Eric Haase agrees to deal with Brewers as they attempt to add catching depth

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(Mary Schwalm | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Catcher Eric Haase and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old hit .201 with a .247 on-base percentage, four homers, 26 RBIs and four steals in 89 games with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians last season. He played 86 games for Detroit and three for Cleveland.

Haase batted .254 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 110 games for Detroit in 2022 and .231 with 22 homers and 26 RBIs in 98 games with the Tigers in 2021.

The Brewers were seeking a backup catcher as they attempt to replace Victor Caratini, who signed a $12 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros. Haase also played 23 games in left field last season.

Milwaukee returns William Contreras as its starting catcher after he hit .289 with 17 homers, 78 RBIs and an .825 OPS.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Walt McGrory
Badgers basketball player Walt McGrory dies at age 24
Neenah Police: Victim stabbed 17 times during disturbance
Neenah Police: Victim stabbed 17 times during disturbance

Latest News

Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser releases a pitch.
Mets acquire Houser, Taylor from Brewers as Stearns executes trade with his former team
Southern Door's Drew Daoust becomes Door County's all-time scorer.
Daoust becomes Door County’s all-time leading scorer, De Pere stays perfect
Green Bay Phoenix Basketball
Phoenix WBB blitz Parkside 94-55
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard tries to get past San Antonio Spurs' Dominick Barlow during...
Lillard joins 20,000-point club, Giannis has triple-double as Bucks defeat Spurs 132-119