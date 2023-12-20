ENJOY THE SUNSHINE BEFORE IT LEAVES FOR DAYS... A RAINY CHRISTMAS AHEAD

Wednesday is not going to be as cold as the past couple days. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees thanks to high pressure over the southeastern United States pushing in the warmer climate.

A weak cool front is drifting through the state. As this boundary passes us by, the wind will turn to the northeast. This breeze blowing off of Lake Superior will likely keep cloud cover locked over Door County and across the Northwoods. Meanwhile, farther south, look for a gradual clearing. We’ll see lots of sunshine in the Fox Valley for most of Wednesday.

Clouds will cover up northeast Wisconsin again Wednesday night. We’re heading into a sunshine shortage that will likely last at least through Christmas Day. As milder weather arrives from the south, we’ll see periods of mist, drizzle, showers and fog across northeast Wisconsin. In general, this won’t cause any major issues... However, drivers should watch for some slick spots across the Northwoods Friday morning. We may also have some travel issues Saturday morning, if fog becomes dense across the area.

Otherwise, temperatures will be trending up... High temperatures will rise into the upper 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Green Bay’s record high temperature on each of those two days is 50 degrees. There’s a chance that this holiday season could make weather history this year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: E/SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: A gradual clearing, but clouds linger NORTH. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild night. LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds. Spotty drizzle late? Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Drizzle or a few showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog could be thick. Some mist or drizzle. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Some fog. Scattered showers, mainly late. HIGH: 48 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Rain likely. Breezy at times. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 43

