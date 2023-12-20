Daoust becomes Door County’s all-time leading scorer, De Pere stays perfect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Southern Door guard Drew Daoust makes history once again. He became the all-time leading scoring for not only the Eagles, but also all of Door County.

Daoust needed 22 points against Algoma Tuesday night to take the record, and he put up 29. The bucket that sealed the deal came in the second half, after missing several buckets in a row right before it.

The Southern Door junior beat Nathan Voel’s 1999 record.

“It’s really cool,” Daoust said. “There are a lot of people who have walked through Door County and played basketball through Door County. To pass all of them is unreal, surreal. It’s a feeling like no other.

“I’m really proud of Drew. He works so hard. For him to accomplish what he’s accomplishes in two and a half, less than two and half years, of breaking the scoring record for not only the school but the county,” Eagles coach Josh VandenBush said. “We’re on to the next thing which is going to be 2,000 points.”

Last week, Daoust beat the Eagles points-per-game record putting up 53. So if he keeps having nights like that, 2,000 may come fast.

In other Tuesday high school hoops action, defending state champs De Pere beat FRC foes Ashwaubenon 60-45.

