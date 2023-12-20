COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Christmas dinners becoming more diversified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Christmas now less than a week away, many families already have their holiday meal planned. There’s a good chance there will be more than one traditional center plate item on the table.

At Maplewood Meats outside Green Bay, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year. It’s been that way since 1983.

“We have developed relationships over the year with customers that have been there since the beginning, ones that we’ve met along the way and the really neat part of the business is we get to see multi-generational, so that is a really cool experience, it’s not just about the product, it’s about the people that are behind it, whether it’s our employees and customers, so it comes full spectrum, really neat time of year,” said Brad Van Hemelryk, the Maplewood Meats Plant Manager.

In recent years, Van Hemelryk has noticed a definite trend in what customers want for their Christmas dinner. It’s no longer just one big turkey or ham.

“We’ve started to see a lot of different items that people want to diversify, whether they’re large gatherings, small gatherings, different tastes, so we have the full spectrum now of stuff to offer,” said Van Hemelryk. “We’ve seen that in the restaurant industry as well, small plates have gained a lot of traction where people get to try a wide variety of different things, we’re seeing that replicated in people’s households, especially for holiday meals where they get to try a bunch of different things.”

The most popular items on the wish list for customers? Van Hemelryk says rib roast is the winner.

“Rib roast will always reign king, especially for Christmas, then we go into tenderloin roasts, hams are super popular, turkeys as well, we do fresh and smoked, and then the biggest sausage-wise is always Christmas polish or kielbasa, so we make a fresh and a smoked, that can be controversial in who likes fresh or smoked better, so a lot of families are a mixture of both,” said Van Hemelryk.

And as for the Van Hemelryk family-- let’s just say they’ve joined the trend.

“We actually do smaller ones of each as well, so we’re preaching what we practice for sure,” said Van Hemelryk.

