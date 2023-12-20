Center for Childhood Safety offers Safe Sitter program

The Center for Childhood Safety in Green Bay offers Safe Sitter training for kids 10 and up
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If your child is ready to stay home without an adult around, there’s a program to help them stay safe.

The Center for Childhood Safety, 2827 Ramada Way, is a registered Safe Sitter teaching site.

The program is designed to keep kids ages 10 and up safe when they’re home alone, or maybe watching their younger brothers and sisters or babysitting.

You can register now on the Center for Childhood Safety website. The 2024 class schedule starts in late January.

An instructor will teach kids and teens how to practice safety skills, how to handle emergencies, and how to treat injuries and illnesses. It even includes some business skills, like how to screen babysitting jobs, set a wage, and work with employers.

The program follows guidelines from the American Heart Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. It includes games and hands-on exercises.

The cost is $70 for each child registered.

Most of the classes are one day. The classes in January are shorter and spread out over 2 days.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Walt McGrory
Badgers basketball player Walt McGrory dies at age 24
Neenah Police: Victim stabbed 17 times during disturbance
Neenah Police: Victim stabbed 17 times during disturbance

Latest News

People wearing masks in an airport as a new COVID-19 variant spreads
New COVID-19 variant quickly gaining dominance
People wearing masks in an airport as a new COVID-19 variant spreads
New COVID-19 strain gaining dominance
The Center for Childhood Safety in Green Bay offers Safe Sitter training for kids 10 and up
Safe Sitter classes
A neighbor said the man was attacking a woman, and deputies found the man pouring gasoline in...
Man accused of setting woman's home on fire