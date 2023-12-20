Center for Childhood Safety offers Safe Sitter program

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If your child is ready to stay home without an adult around, there’s a program to help them stay safe.

The Center for Childhood Safety, 2827 Ramada Way, is a registered Safe Sitter teaching site.

The program is designed to keep kids ages 10 and up safe when they’re home alone, or maybe watching their younger brothers and sisters or babysitting.

You can register now on the Center for Childhood Safety website. The 2024 class schedule starts in late January.

An instructor will teach kids and teens how to practice safety skills, how to handle emergencies, and how to treat injuries and illnesses. It even includes some business skills, like how to screen babysitting jobs, set a wage, and work with employers.

The program follows guidelines from the American Heart Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. It includes games and hands-on exercises.

The cost is $70 for each child registered.

Most of the classes are one day. The classes in January are shorter and spread out over 2 days.

