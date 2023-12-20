Brutus the mini pig ringing bells in Oshkosh for the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Oshkosh has invited a special guest to its Red Kettle campaign finale.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Oshkosh has invited a special guest to its Red Kettle campaign finale.

Meet Brutus: He’s five years old and is certified by the American Mini Pig Association as a therapy pig.

He’s been invited to show off his bell-ringing skills to celebrate the Salvation Army of Oshkosh entering the last leg of its red kettle campaign.

If you want to see Brutus, he’ll be ringing bells at the Oshkosh Fleet Farm this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

