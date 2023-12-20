Attention turns to drunk driving laws after a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed four siblings

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a Saturday crash in Weywauega is 47-year-old Scott Farmer of Neenah. Deputies say he was driving on the wrong side of Highway 10, colliding with the SUV carrying the Gonzalez siblings, Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela. Farmer is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating under a revoked license causing death. He has four prior OWI convictions.

Frustration is among the common words we’ve heard used today from multiple people we’ve spoken with, saying that impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable... Rather than families enjoying their last-minute holiday planning, some are burying their loved ones.

“We don’t want to have a family have to bury a loved one and we don’t want to have to prosecute these cases, but when it happens we will aggressively prosecute them and people can expect they are going to go to prison,” said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Toney says any time you have a tragedy like the one involving the Gonzalez family, it impacts not only a family but an entire community. Sadly, he sees so many of these cases around the state and in Fond du Lac County.

“Frustrating is about the best word I can use when we see repeat offenders, and even more frustrating when you see repeat drunk drivers and then a circumstance where a repeat drunk driver kills someone because they didn’t learn from the first time,” said Toney. “There should never be a first time.”

Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department says there are increased patrols out around the holidays, and more celebrations bring more drinking. She says when it comes to writing reports following OWI offenses, the department makes sure they are as thorough as possible when documenting the facts.

“When there are those issues where somebody is maybe not following along with the probation they were given or the circumstances of how they need to now operate after an offense, we make sure that we are addressing those concerns very quickly,” said Cash.

Erin Payton with Mothers Against Drunk Driving says she’s been working on the HALT act for several years. This would allow technology to be placed in every car that would not allow anyone to drive drunk. She says it potentially saves 10-thousand lives a year.

“So just like an ignition interlock, which some people might know is something you have to blow into actively and if it detects alcohol, the car won’t start or it will stop,” said Payton. “This is kind of the next step of that.”

A reminder to people, if you see something, say something.

“You know if you are at an establishment or you’re at a party or you’re somewhere and you see somebody that is grabbing their keys and on their way up to drive their vehicle, it takes those people in those places to report that happening,” said Payton.

If you see someone swerving or acting impaired, call 911. Describe what you are seeing, describe the vehicle, the driver, and where you are. The more information you can provide, the better.

Everyone wants to make sure people are getting home safely.

