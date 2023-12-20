3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Broccoli, redwoods, and smoldering leftovers

It’s a collection of science odds and ends in Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First, something for the kids: Brad has news from the world of broccoli -- how global warming is changing broccoli and, totally unrelated, how to get the most nutrition out of the stalk (you know... the “it’s good for you” part).

Also, ancient redwoods that were burned in California wildfires are growing new sprouts. That was less of a surprise to scientists than where the sprouts are growing.

And another ecological disaster in California: Find out what’s causing the smoldering stench that’s making people sick and closing schools in Los Angeles County.

