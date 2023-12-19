Vickendrika Jones sentenced to prison in attempted murder for Fond du Lac stabbing

Vickendrika Jones
Vickendrika Jones(Fond du Lac County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - District Attorney Eric Toney announced Tuesday that Vickendrika Jones was sentenced to a 39-year bifurcated prison term to an attempted homicide that happened on Aug. 6th, 2023.

The sentence is broken down as 19 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision, consecutive to any other sentence.

Jones previously pleaded “not contest” to attempted homicide on August 15, 2023 from an August 6, 2022 stabbing outside the Press Box bar in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim and his girlfriend were leaving the bar when the victim got into an argument with Jones -- witnesses gave conflicting statements about who instigated it -- then the man and his girlfriend continued to their car. The victim said he didn’t feel well and then realized he’d been stabbed. His girlfriend drove him to a hospital where doctors found three stab wounds. He needed life-saving surgery.

Jones turned himself in two days later after he learned the police were looking for him. With the no-contest plea, a judge found Jones guilty.

