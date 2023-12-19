Toys for Tots donations ready for families

About 2,400 families signed up for Christmas help this year compared to 1,800 last year
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to your generosity, thousands of children in Northeast Wisconsin will have a toy under their tree to open on Christmas.

Tuesday, families in the greater Green Bay area will shop for their children and receive Christmas assistance at the former Shopko store at East Town Mall.

The store was turned into a big toy shop, filled with donations to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program and distributed by the Salvation Army.

Selected families will get matched with a volunteer who will help them shop for exactly what they need.

“This time of year is really challenging for families. A lot of the COVID assistance is done. Christimas can be a huge financial burden The families walking through are getting to choose themselves. That provides them a lot of dignity,” Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Director of Social Services Becky Darrow said.

This year the need is up significantly. About 2,400 families signed up here compared to 1,800 last year. That’s a trend Salvation Army chapters across Northeast Wisconsin are seeing as well.

A number of factors are playing a role in the increased need for services.

“I think inflation is hitting people a lot harder this year. Food costs are up. Obviously gas prices were up -- they’re going down a little bit but not enough to put a big dent in it. We’re seeing a lot of impact for the families this year,” Darrow said.

If you’re in need of toys for your child for Christmas and did not register for this assistance, contact your local Salvation Army chapter and they’ll connect you to resources that can help.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Parents share grief
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia
Fond du Lac County deputies find 14-year-old behind wheel of stolen Kia after high-speed chase

Latest News

A robot holding a holiday package with more presents in the background
The year of AI gift-giving and other 2023 shopping trends
Brody Enli looking at light show
Countdown to Christmas: Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood
The result of 2022's Toys for Tots LAST CALL toy drive in the lobby of the WBAY Building.
THANK YOU to donors, the U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots
The Salvation Army is still searching for volunteers to ring the bell during the holiday season.
Red Kettle campaign has less than 2 weeks to meet goal