Toys for Tots donations ready for families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to your generosity, thousands of children in Northeast Wisconsin will have a toy under their tree to open on Christmas.

Tuesday, families in the greater Green Bay area will shop for their children and receive Christmas assistance at the former Shopko store at East Town Mall.

The store was turned into a big toy shop, filled with donations to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program and distributed by the Salvation Army.

Selected families will get matched with a volunteer who will help them shop for exactly what they need.

“This time of year is really challenging for families. A lot of the COVID assistance is done. Christimas can be a huge financial burden The families walking through are getting to choose themselves. That provides them a lot of dignity,” Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Director of Social Services Becky Darrow said.

This year the need is up significantly. About 2,400 families signed up here compared to 1,800 last year. That’s a trend Salvation Army chapters across Northeast Wisconsin are seeing as well.

A number of factors are playing a role in the increased need for services.

“I think inflation is hitting people a lot harder this year. Food costs are up. Obviously gas prices were up -- they’re going down a little bit but not enough to put a big dent in it. We’re seeing a lot of impact for the families this year,” Darrow said.

If you’re in need of toys for your child for Christmas and did not register for this assistance, contact your local Salvation Army chapter and they’ll connect you to resources that can help.

