Sentencing date set for Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography

Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in...
Fond du Lac firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges in August 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac city firefighter arrested and charged with possession of child pornography has a plea and sentencing date on March 29.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court set the date Monday. Combining the plea and sentencing hearings indicates a plea deal has been reached.

Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography in August after a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into online child exploitation. He was placed on administrative leave.

According to the criminal complaint, the Department of Justice received a cyber tip about child sexual abuse material on Ramirez’s social networking accounts. An agent from the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation questioned Ramirez at work. He admitted seeing pornography pictures and videos on his phone, including children who were “very, very young” engaged in sexual activities. Eventually, he admitted if agents searched his phone they would find images of children as young as 1 or 2 years old being sexually abused.

He said he received he was a member of “confession” groups that discussed sexual topics and shared pornographic videos, and he received the images via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal and Telegram. Ramirez said he had been molested as a child himself.

The DCI agent said more than 10 images were found on Ramirez’s phone and tablet but 10 were selected for charging him. Each charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.

He was initially held on $500,000 cash bond which was later reduced to $250,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Parents share grief
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia
Fond du Lac County deputies find 14-year-old behind wheel of stolen Kia after high-speed chase

Latest News

American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June
American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June
American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June
American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June
Gasoline prices have been falling for 13 weeks straight
How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Dec. 11 - Dec. 17
Officer Coda is working alongside the School Resource Officer Rick Heinen.
Meet Officer Koda: Menasha Police announce new facility dog