Sentencing date set for Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac city firefighter arrested and charged with possession of child pornography has a plea and sentencing date on March 29.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court set the date Monday. Combining the plea and sentencing hearings indicates a plea deal has been reached.

Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography in August after a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into online child exploitation. He was placed on administrative leave.

According to the criminal complaint, the Department of Justice received a cyber tip about child sexual abuse material on Ramirez’s social networking accounts. An agent from the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation questioned Ramirez at work. He admitted seeing pornography pictures and videos on his phone, including children who were “very, very young” engaged in sexual activities. Eventually, he admitted if agents searched his phone they would find images of children as young as 1 or 2 years old being sexually abused.

He said he received he was a member of “confession” groups that discussed sexual topics and shared pornographic videos, and he received the images via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal and Telegram. Ramirez said he had been molested as a child himself.

The DCI agent said more than 10 images were found on Ramirez’s phone and tablet but 10 were selected for charging him. Each charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.

He was initially held on $500,000 cash bond which was later reduced to $250,000 cash.

