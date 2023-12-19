SEASONABLE TEMPS TUESDAY... MILDER MID-WEEK

Winds continue to ease tonight, but chills will still be in the single digits Tuesday morning. Actual low temperatures look to be in the teens for most of NE Wisconsin overnight... although some high single digits are possible NORTH. Skies will clear briefly tonight, but more clouds arrive over the course of Tuesday morning.

A southwesterly breeze develops Tuesday and it could gust to 25 mph by the afternoon That will allow temperatures to moderate back into the lower half of the 30s with milder conditions in the days to come. Clouds are going to be on the increase during the day, but we’ll stay dry.

Near 40° temperatures return mid to late week with a good chance of highs in the mid 40s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Cloud cover, areas of fog, and patchy rain/drizzle will be the tradeoff of the milder air coming back. The highest odds of rain continue to be on Christmas Day. Unless there is a miracle, we’ll have a “Wet Christmas” this year rather than a snowy one.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Snappy cold. Wind weakens. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Staying brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. A bit milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy. A bit brisk. Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. Patchy fog? HIGH: 42 LOW: 37

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, with some fog. Spotty rain is possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Rain showers likely. HIGH: 45

