QUIET THROUGH MIDWEEK, MILD CHRISTMAS WEEKEND COMING

The weather pattern is going to be pretty quiet through the middle of the week. We’ll have a lot of cloud cover but a little sun is also possible. While highs will be in the lower 30s today, upper 30s to near 40° is more likely Wednesday & Thursday. Winter officially begins at 9:27 p.m. Thursday evening but it won’t really feel like it.

A big West Coast storm system will gradually wobble our way during the long holiday weekend. We are going to be on the warm side of it, at least through Christmas Day. That means highs in the 40s continue with mild overnight lows in the 30s to low 40s. Many spots may stay above freezing from Friday morning through Monday! A “White Christmas” is not in the future for most of NE Wisconsin this year.

Spotty rain showers are possible on Friday. Additional rain is looking more likely by late Sunday and Monday. Santa will need an umbrella this year when he swoops in from the North Pole Sunday night.

Christmas Day Turn Around (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 G20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Turning breezy. Wind chills in the teens and low 20s. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind weakens. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with more clouds NORTH... Flakes FAR NORTH? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Spotty rain or drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Some fog. Scattered showers, mainly late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Areas of rain. HIGH: 47

