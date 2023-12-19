QUIET THROUGH MIDWEEK, MILD CHRISTMAS WEEKEND COMING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Wind chills in the teens and 20s, and we're not helped by the cloud cover. 40s returns later this week.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather pattern is going to be pretty quiet through the middle of the week. We’ll have a lot of cloud cover but a little sun is also possible. While highs will be in the lower 30s today, upper 30s to near 40° is more likely Wednesday & Thursday. Winter officially begins at 9:27 p.m. Thursday evening but it won’t really feel like it.

A big West Coast storm system will gradually wobble our way during the long holiday weekend. We are going to be on the warm side of it, at least through Christmas Day. That means highs in the 40s continue with mild overnight lows in the 30s to low 40s. Many spots may stay above freezing from Friday morning through Monday! A “White Christmas” is not in the future for most of NE Wisconsin this year.

Spotty rain showers are possible on Friday. Additional rain is looking more likely by late Sunday and Monday. Santa will need an umbrella this year when he swoops in from the North Pole Sunday night.

Christmas Day Turn Around
Christmas Day Turn Around(WBAY)

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 G20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Turning breezy. Wind chills in the teens and low 20s. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind weakens. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with more clouds NORTH... Flakes FAR NORTH? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Spotty rain or drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Some fog. Scattered showers, mainly late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Areas of rain. HIGH: 47

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Parents share grief
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia
Fond du Lac County deputies find 14-year-old behind wheel of stolen Kia after high-speed chase

Latest News

First Alert Weather
PASSING CLOUDS AND TURNING BREEZY
Wind chills in the teens and 20s, and we're not helped by the cloud cover. 40s returns later...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today, mild later
A seasonable high in the low 30s but it'll feel like teens and low 20s. But mild December...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry but cold due to wind chills
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLE TEMPS TUESDAY... MILDER MID-WEEK