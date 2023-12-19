Plastic pieces in food leads to frozen chicken nuggets recall

The recall is for T.G.I. Friday’s Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ
Customers reported pieces of plastic under the breading of T.G.I. Friday's Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large recall of chicken products is underway. Some of it may be contaminated with pieces of clear plastic.

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling 26,550 pounds of T.G.I. Friday’s Boneless Chicken Bites products.

The recall specifically involves 15-ounce cartons of Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ. They were produced on October 3 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The box is marked with lot code KL3K03 with a “best by” date of December 24, 2024 (12/24/24).

The company received complaints from customers finding hard plastic under the breading of the chicken bites.

There are no confirmed reports of injuries.

Federal regulators are worried families who bought it since October might still have the chicken in their freezer. If you do, don’t eat it -- throw it away or take it back to the store.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Parents share grief
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia
Fond du Lac County deputies find 14-year-old behind wheel of stolen Kia after high-speed chase

Latest News

Fond du Lac County crisis worker Sheila Seaborg and therapy K9 Josie
Fond du Lac County swearing in new therapy K9
Toys for Tots donations in the WBAY Building lobby in Green Bay during the Last Call donation...
Toys for Tots donations ready for families
Toys for Tots donations set up for distribution to families
Toys for Tots donations ready for families
Fond du Lac County crisis worker Sheila Seaborg and therapy K9 Josie
Fond du Lac County swears in new therapy K9
The FDA is investigating cinnamon used in the recalled applesauce
FDA: Lead in applesauce pouches was 2,000 times proposed limit