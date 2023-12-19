Plastic pieces in food leads to frozen chicken nuggets recall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large recall of chicken products is underway. Some of it may be contaminated with pieces of clear plastic.

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling 26,550 pounds of T.G.I. Friday’s Boneless Chicken Bites products.

The recall specifically involves 15-ounce cartons of Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ. They were produced on October 3 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The box is marked with lot code KL3K03 with a “best by” date of December 24, 2024 (12/24/24).

The company received complaints from customers finding hard plastic under the breading of the chicken bites.

There are no confirmed reports of injuries.

Federal regulators are worried families who bought it since October might still have the chicken in their freezer. If you do, don’t eat it -- throw it away or take it back to the store.

