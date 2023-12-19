PASSING CLOUDS AND TURNING BREEZY

While some sun will shine today, it will often be hiding behind clouds floating through the area. Despite these passing clouds, we’ll stay dry. As the sun fades, you’ll notice an increasing southwest wind. That breeze will help boost our high temperatures into the lower half of the 30s, but our wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s.

Warmer than normal weather returns tomorrow and into the holiday weekend, with highs at, or above 40 degrees. The warmest temperatures will be on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. With this long streak of mild weather about to arrive, it will take a Christmas miracle for us to see a “White Christmas” this year.

As the warmer weather arrives, we’re going to see lots of cloud cover. Through the holiday weekend, some fog, mist or drizzle will be possible. However rain chances will increase into Christmas Day, as our next weathermaker moves through the region... If you, or someone you know has a hard time dealing with long cloudy periods during this time of year, plan ahead to manage it as best as you can.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Turning breezy. Wind chills in the teens and low 20s. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind weakens. LOW: 26, steady temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with more clouds NORTH... Flakes FAR NORTH? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 42 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Some fog. Scattered showers, mainly late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Showers likely. HIGH: 46

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.