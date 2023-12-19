Packers players visit Green Bay veterans at local clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A few Packers players made an appearance at a local clinic to surprise some veterans for the holidays.

Packers players Patrick Taylor, Yosh Nijman, Kristian Welch, Henry Pearson, Benny Sapp III, and Kenneth Odumegwu were at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Clinic on Tuesday morning.

They greeted veterans as they came in for their appointments served coffee and offered their assistance around the clinic.

Clinic administrators say the experience means a lot to the veterans.

“Veterans do so much for us as a nation and having the Packers take time out of their schedule to come out and say hi and thank you for their services, and just to meet and greet with them is really neat, I think it will make their day,” said Tim Deacy, Clinic Administrator.

The visit came as a complete surprise to the clinic’s veterans.

