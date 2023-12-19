One person dead after house fire in Weyauwega

Fire truck sirens
Fire truck sirens(Canva)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead after a house fire in Weyauwega broke out Monday afternoon around 2 PM.

The Weyauwega Fire department was called to a house filling with smoke. Fire officials reported there was a man still in the house and proceeded to break through a basement window and find the victim.

The man was then taken to the Waupaca Hospital where he died from smoke inhalation.

Fire crews stayed on the scene until 8 PM that night.

Weyauwega fire was assisted through MABAS Wisconsin by fire departments from: Waupaca, Manawa, New London, Fremont, Amherst, Ogdensburg, Scandinavia, Saxeville, Poy Sippi and Wild Rose.

Fire officials confirm the fire started in the basement, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

