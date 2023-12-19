New network THE365 debuts New Year’s Day on WBAY channel 2.3

The365 debuts on WBAY channel 2.3 on New Year's Day 2024
The365 debuts on WBAY channel 2.3 on New Year's Day 2024(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the WBAY programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on WBAY-TV 2.3 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.” It will launch with a Tyler Perry marathon on January 1, 2024.

You can watch for free on WBAY-TV channel 2.3.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on subchannel 2.3 on Jan. 1.

Circle debuted on New Year’s Day 2019 in a partnership between Opry Entertainment Group and Gray Television, dedicated to “the country music lifestyle.” Circle announced last month it was ending broadcast operations at the end of 2023. It will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and the Circle Now app.

Regular programming you’ll find on THE365 after its launch:

  • All About the Andersons
  • All of Us
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Eve
  • For Your Love
  • Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
  • In the House
  • Judge Mathis
  • The Parent ‘Hood
  • Roc
  • Roots

Movies start at 7 p.m. Movies in the first two weeks of THE365 include:

  • Bait, starring Jamie Foxx
  • Burglar, starring Whoopi Goldberg
  • Candyman III
  • Detroit, starring Anthony Mackie and John Boyega
  • Getting Played, starring Vivica Fox
  • The Great Debaters, starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker
  • Homer & Eddie, starring Jim Belushi and Whoopi Goldeberg
  • I Am Legend, starring Will Smith
  • Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete
  • Janky Promoters, starring Ice Cube and Mike Epps
  • King’s Ransom, starring Anthony Anderson
  • Lean on Me, starring Morgan Freeman
  • A Madea Family Funeral
  • Madea’s Witness Protection
  • Moving, starring Richard Pryor
  • Murder at 1600, starring Wesley Snipes and Diane Lane
  • Spawn
  • Who’s Your Caddy?
  • Why Did I Get Married? starring Tyler Perry and Janet Jackson
  • Why Did I Get Married Too?
  • The Women of Brewster Place, starring Oprah Winfrey

