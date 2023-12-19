New network THE365 debuts New Year’s Day on WBAY channel 2.3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the WBAY programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on WBAY-TV 2.3 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.” It will launch with a Tyler Perry marathon on January 1, 2024.

You can watch for free on WBAY-TV channel 2.3.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on subchannel 2.3 on Jan. 1.

Circle debuted on New Year’s Day 2019 in a partnership between Opry Entertainment Group and Gray Television, dedicated to “the country music lifestyle.” Circle announced last month it was ending broadcast operations at the end of 2023. It will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and the Circle Now app.

Regular programming you’ll find on THE365 after its launch:

All About the Andersons

All of Us

Are We There Yet?

Eve

For Your Love

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

In the House

Judge Mathis

The Parent ‘Hood

Roc

Roots

Movies start at 7 p.m. Movies in the first two weeks of THE365 include:

Bait, starring Jamie Foxx

Burglar, starring Whoopi Goldberg

Candyman III

Detroit, starring Anthony Mackie and John Boyega

Getting Played, starring Vivica Fox

The Great Debaters, starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker

Homer & Eddie, starring Jim Belushi and Whoopi Goldeberg

I Am Legend, starring Will Smith

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

Janky Promoters, starring Ice Cube and Mike Epps

King’s Ransom, starring Anthony Anderson

Lean on Me, starring Morgan Freeman

A Madea Family Funeral

Madea’s Witness Protection

Moving, starring Richard Pryor

Murder at 1600, starring Wesley Snipes and Diane Lane

Spawn

Who’s Your Caddy?

Why Did I Get Married? starring Tyler Perry and Janet Jackson

Why Did I Get Married Too?

The Women of Brewster Place, starring Oprah Winfrey

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.