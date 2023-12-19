Neenah Police: Victim stabbed 17 times during disturbance

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A victim of a reported disturbance was stabbed 17 times during the incident, Neenah Police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday around 11:06 p.m. on the 2100 block of Marathon Avenue, where police said they responded to a weapons call.

A person was stabbed approximately 17 times. The victim remains in the hospital and the suspect was taken into custody.

Neenah Police said they were assisted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. Police said there is no further risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

