Meet Officer Koda: Menasha Police announce new facility dog

Officer Coda is working alongside the School Resource Officer Rick Heinen.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police have announced a new Facility Dog: Officer Koda. Menasha Police said in a news release Tuesday that Officer Koda will be spending much of her time in local elementary schools with her partner, School Resource Officer Rick Heinen.

Officer Koda is a 2 1/2-year-old golden retriever/yellow lab. Police said their department worked with Can Do Canines, an ADI-accredited organization, to assist with locating a facility dog that would work best for the needs of the police department and community.

Menasha Police said SRO Rick Heinen primarily works with elementary school children. Officer Coda is trained in approximately 40 commands, which will assist students and staff by offering emotional support, alleviating stress, and assisting those in crisis.

Officer Coda and SRO Heinen are still in training; however, students and staff at Menasha Joint School District will be seeing them out and about as they continue their field training process. Police said Officer Coda has only been working with SRO Heinen for one week and has already made a positive impact with multiple students and staff members.

Expect to see more of Officer Coda in the coming weeks when the police department plans on hosting a more formalized meet and greet session.

American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June
Sentencing date set for Fond du Lac firefighter charged with child pornography
