Man indicted on first-degree murder charges for death of wife, unborn child, and infant son

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, is being held without bond. Prosecutors say he shot and killed his...
Jeremy Albert Best, 48, is being held without bond. Prosecutors say he shot and killed his wife, Kali Randall Best, who was about 6 months pregnant.(Source: Teton County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (WBAY) - Three first-degree murder charges have been filed against a man in Victor, Idaho, for the deaths of his pregnant wife, their unborn child, and 10-month-old son.

The victim, 38-year-old Kali Randall Best, was a Fox Cities native, originally from Greenville. Investigators say she was shot to death. Her husband, Jeremy, remains in custody in Idaho.

In a previous court hearing, prosecutors called the murders, “arguably the most horrific crimes committed in Teton County in recent history.”

Court documents state Kali was shot around three times. It was later confirmed she was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office sent out an Amber Alert after Kali was found dead because the couple’s 10-month-old son, Zeke, was missing and Jeremy wasn’t at the scene.

The following day, hunters found Jeremy in a sleeping bag in a different county. He was taken into custody and Zeke was found dead.

In the state of Idaho, the penalty for murder in the first degree is 10 years to life in prison or the death penalty.

