Legislator pushes for harsher drunk-driving laws in the wake of Waupaca deadly crash

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Emily Beier
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Family and community members grieving after a weekend crash that killed four young siblings, prompting many to push for tougher laws for drunk driving offenses. In Wisconsin, it appears there’s a bit of wiggle room within current state laws related to drunk driving as they currently stand.

An OWI offense is treated individually - however the penalties vary. A driver’s first offense is in traffic court - that means you pay a fine - you don’t even show up to court. A driver’s second offense – if it’s within 10 years of your first – it goes to circuit court. However, if it’s outside that 10-year window – it stays in traffic court. So, if a person drinks and drives and gets caught every 10 years – they wouldn’t be charged criminally for it.

Sen. Chris Larson has been pushing 25 years for tougher laws on drunk driving in Wisconsin. He says having a stiffer penalty for a first conviction that is not just financial or jail time can be effective. That could include requiring offenders to have an ignition interlock device on their car.

“It would basically make sure it’s not just changing that one person, but anybody who interacts with that person who gets a ride with them or wants to borrow their car will know that there’s a real consequence that you will not be able to start this vehicle unless you are 100% stone cold sober, those are workarounds that you’re drunk uncle might be able to do decades ago are all gone,” said Larson.

Larson says a proposal to require those ignition interlock devices was included in the last state budget. He said it didn’t go through and was cut by the joint finance committee.

There are no current drunk driving bills up for consideration in the State Legislature right now, but Larson said his office is once again hoping to propose another one in the coming months.

