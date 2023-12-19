Homicide suspect Owen Backus in court for previous charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man behind bars on a $1 million cash bond for homicide was back in court Tuesday. This time, for a different charge. 45-year-old Owen Backus appeared via video conference in Brown County for two misdemeanors from October: disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Backus is currently in custody for the death of a man on Western Ave. earlier this month. Backus qualifies for a public defender on the lesser charges, but he was having trouble getting one, so the commissioner brought him back Tuesday to put it on the record and make sure he gets one appointed soon.

Additionally, Backus says his home is being condemned by the city and he has until January to fix it. Online records show multiple calls to his property from neighbors over the past three months. Finally, his newest case: the likely homicide charge. Action 2 News is still waiting for the District Attorney’s office to file the criminal complaint in that case.

We do know the probable cause which is keeping Backus behind bars right now is still sealed from the public. The victim is a 30-year-old Green Bay man. He was found dead inside Backus’s home on Western Ave. on Dec. 9th.

An autopsy is complete, and the family is asking to keep the victim’s name private at this time.

