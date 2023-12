FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is swearing its newest recruit.

K9 Josie is a therapy dog to assist in times of crisis and other needs.

She’s paired with the sheriff’s office’s crisis social worker, Sheila Seaborg.

The swearing-in ceremony is at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

