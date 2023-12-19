FDA: Lead in applesauce pouches was 2,000 times the proposed limit

Wanabana, Weis and Schnucks applesauce are under recall
The FDA is investigating cinnamon used in the recalled applesauce
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Food and Drug Administration investigated contaminated applesauce pouches says it tested cinnamon samples at a facility in Ecuador and found lead levels more than 2,000 times higher than proposed standards.

We’ve been following this story for weeks for you at the First Alert Safety Desk.

The samples came from a supplier in Ecuador but the pouches were sold in the U.S. and are under recall. They were sold under the brand names Wanabana, Weis and Schnucks.

The FDA says there are at least 65 reports of kids under 6 years old who were reported getting sick from the pouches, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using different data, found more than 120 confirmed or suspected cases in 22 states, including one report in Wisconsin.

The FDA recommends getting your family’s blood tested for lead if you ate any of the contaminated applesauce.

The agency is looking into whether the contaminated cinnamon was used in other products that have come into the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Parents share grief
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia
Fond du Lac County deputies find 14-year-old behind wheel of stolen Kia after high-speed chase

Latest News

Fond du Lac County crisis worker Sheila Seaborg and therapy K9 Josie
Fond du Lac County swearing in new therapy K9
Toys for Tots donations in the WBAY Building lobby in Green Bay during the Last Call donation...
Toys for Tots donations ready for families
Toys for Tots donations set up for distribution to families
Toys for Tots donations ready for families
Fond du Lac County crisis worker Sheila Seaborg and therapy K9 Josie
Fond du Lac County swears in new therapy K9