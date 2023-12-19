FDA: Lead in applesauce pouches was 2,000 times the proposed limit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Food and Drug Administration investigated contaminated applesauce pouches says it tested cinnamon samples at a facility in Ecuador and found lead levels more than 2,000 times higher than proposed standards.

We’ve been following this story for weeks for you at the First Alert Safety Desk.

The samples came from a supplier in Ecuador but the pouches were sold in the U.S. and are under recall. They were sold under the brand names Wanabana, Weis and Schnucks.

The FDA says there are at least 65 reports of kids under 6 years old who were reported getting sick from the pouches, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using different data, found more than 120 confirmed or suspected cases in 22 states, including one report in Wisconsin.

The FDA recommends getting your family’s blood tested for lead if you ate any of the contaminated applesauce.

The agency is looking into whether the contaminated cinnamon was used in other products that have come into the U.S.

