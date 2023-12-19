Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas

Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe. Family members said they died in a house fire Sunday night. (Source: WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - North Carolina authorities say two children died over the weekend after a fire broke out at a house near the Catawba-Lincoln county line.

The fire started at a home on Grassy Creek Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said firefighters were able to pull the kids out of the flames through a window, but they did not survive their injuries.

The Lincoln County sheriff confirmed the deaths.

Family members identified the children as 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe.

“These two beautiful smart girls meant absolutely everything to their mom, their dad, and their family who adored them,” family members shared.

According to Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis, first responders administered care to the children at the scene.

“I think the crews did a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues,” Davis said. “We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this.”

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue at the home. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and additional assistance.

“If you are able to donate anything to help the family out or even just share this would be greatly appreciated,” family members said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

Davis Harris, a custodian in Texas, delivered Christmas gifts to every student at school ahead...
Beloved school custodian raises money to buy Christmas presents for every student
Legislator pushes for harsher drunk-driving laws in the wake of Waupaca deadly crash
Legislator pushes for harsher drunk-driving laws in the wake of Waupaca deadly crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Vickendrika Jones
Vickendrika Jones sentenced to prison in attempted murder for Fond du Lac stabbing
A campus celebration was held Tuesday to view Ho–Chunk-themed banners at UW–Madison.
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin tribal educational promise announced at UW-Madison