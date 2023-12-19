Diocese of Green Bay responds to Vatican ruling on blessings for same-sex couples

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pope Francis formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, the Vatican announced Monday. It refers to a new document that explains the radical change in Vatican policy. It says “God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to an exhaustive moral analysis to receive it.”

The Diocese of Green Bay released the statement Monday evening, supporting the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB):

“The Diocese of Green Bay affirms the statement of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in regard to the latest Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans. The Declaration issued today by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) articulated a distinction between liturgical (sacramental) blessings, and pastoral blessings, which may be given to persons who desire God’s loving grace in their lives. The Church’s teaching on marriage has not changed, and this declaration affirms that, while also making an effort to accompany people through the imparting of pastoral blessings because each of us needs God’s healing love and mercy in our lives.”

