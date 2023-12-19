COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: North Pole Christmas village light display

By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a winter wonderland in your own back yard. The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Christmas walk-through experience put on by the Campbell family. Troy Campbell oversees the village while his wife, Margret, runs the store.

“Every year we add something. So people that came out last year, ain’t nothing yet. I mean it’s totally different,” said Troy.

In the display, you can find Santa, his elves, talking reindeer, and more.

“This year we have the ‘West Wing.’ It has Santa’s office, as you mentioned,” said Troy. “It has an elf Christmas house display and a gingerbread house display. It has a Victorian winter scene display that leads into Santa’s house. Santa has his own house here at the North Pole, as he should.”

The North Pole Christmas Village was an inspiration after experiencing a devastating car crash during the holidays. A few years later, another tragedy hit the family.

“At the end of the COVID epidemic, we lost our son. He died of COVID,” said Troy. “Then my father passed away. So, it’s trying to take that negative and turn it into a positive for other people.”

That positivity is spreading to families in Northeast Wisconsin, like Rebecca and Harper Jablonski, who attended the display.

“It’s an awesome way to kick off the Christmas season,” said the attendees. “Since we’ve been here, we just love seeing what he adds every year. It’s always changing and evolving which is really awesome.”

The Christmas Village is open Tues-Sun. from 4 P-M to 8 P-M with their last day of the season being on December 23rd. While admission is free, they do accept donations and collect food for local food banks.

