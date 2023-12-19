Badgers basketball standout Walt McGrory dies at age 24

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin basketball is mourning the loss of one of its former players. Walt McGrory passed away Saturday after fighting bone cancer for two years. He was 24 years old.

McGrory played for U.W. Madison from 2017 to 2021. He announced plans to transfer to South Dakota in April 2021 but was diagnosed with osteosarcoma later that year.

Badgers men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard wrote, “The courage and fight that Walt demonstrated throughout his two-year battle with cancer was an inspiration to us all.”

He added, “Walt was a beloved member of our team and the Badger family, and we will miss him dearly.”

