American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June

Officials at Appleton International Airport have announced they're adding a direct flight to Dallas next year.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials at Appleton International Airport have announced they’re adding a direct flight to Dallas next year.

The American Airlines route will be a daily service to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport starting on June 6. This marks the first direct route expansion by American Airlines at the airport in three years.

As we’ve reported, ATW is the fastest-growing airport in the state. It expects to have nearly a million arrivals and departures in 2024.

“Dallas is a great place for both business and leisure, and once we arrive there, we hope you take advantage of some of the renowned museums, the nightlife, the great dining, and some of the shopping,” said Abe Weber, the Appleton International Airport Director.

“ATW now stands for, Access the World,” said Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive.

Additionally, officials say Appleton’s non-stop flight to Charlotte, North Carolina will now operate year-round. It was added as a seasonal route in 2020.

