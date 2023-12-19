3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The world needs 1 trillion trees. But not that way.

The man who told the world to plant a trillion trees is questioning the real-world application
The man who told the world to plant a trillion trees is questioning the real-world application
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Planting one trillion trees is a daunting task. A trillion isn’t just a lot of zeroes, that’s a heckin’ lot of trees. But globally recognized and world respected environmentalist Tom Crowther did the calculations. It could be done, and we wouldn’t even need to sacrifice cropland.

The planting began. Governments got on board. Corporations got on board. Heck, even Exxon was on board.

And then Tom Crowther, the man who told the world to plant one trillion trees to save the world, discovered the solution isn’t so, erm, “simple.”

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, which is a mere 180 seconds, and not even a thousand, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you why this totally do-able solution to global warming is being called into question and why Tom Crowther is the one who’s questioning it.

Plus, bad news for our children’s future: If Brad has time, he’s going to talk about a consequence of global warming. Kids, you’re gonna want to eat your broccoli while you still can.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

Vickendrika Jones
Vickendrika Jones sentenced to prison in attempted murder for Fond du Lac stabbing
A campus celebration was held Tuesday to view Ho–Chunk-themed banners at UW–Madison.
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin tribal educational promise announced at UW-Madison
Free education at one of the top universities in the country is essentially what will be...
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin tribal educational promise announced at UW-Madison
The man who told the world to plant a trillion trees is questioning the real-world application
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The world needs 1 trillion trees