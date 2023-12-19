3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The world needs 1 trillion trees. But not that way.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Planting one trillion trees is a daunting task. A trillion isn’t just a lot of zeroes, that’s a heckin’ lot of trees. But globally recognized and world respected environmentalist Tom Crowther did the calculations. It could be done, and we wouldn’t even need to sacrifice cropland.

The planting began. Governments got on board. Corporations got on board. Heck, even Exxon was on board.

And then Tom Crowther, the man who told the world to plant one trillion trees to save the world, discovered the solution isn’t so, erm, “simple.”

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, which is a mere 180 seconds, and not even a thousand, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you why this totally do-able solution to global warming is being called into question and why Tom Crowther is the one who’s questioning it.

Plus, bad news for our children’s future: If Brad has time, he’s going to talk about a consequence of global warming. Kids, you’re gonna want to eat your broccoli while you still can.

