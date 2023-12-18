Waupaca County community comes together to support family of crash victims

Right now, the Waupaca County community is in mourning, including the Weyauwega-Fremont School District, which lost a couple of its students over the weekend
By Holly Brantley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
It is a difficult day as students and school staff deal with this tremendous loss. The school district says the Gonzalez children were either current students in the district or alumni. One of the victims was in elementary school.

Friends and family say they are heartbroken over the loss of Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez. The GoFundMe pages say Lilian was in 9th grade and Daniela in 4th grade at Weyauwega-Fremont.

The two older siblings worked on a dairy farm in Waushara County. As people in the community deal with the impact of the loss, two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

The two accounts combined have raised more than $75,000 as of early Monday evening.

Action 2 News spoke with a cousin of the victims, Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, who set up a GoFundMe. He says the community support is greatly appreciated.

“I am sincerely very grateful for all the support that we have received. Not just in donations for our GoFundMe but also just in general for the condolences and the many messages that we’ve received online as well as by phone, text messages,” said Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe.

The music booster club will donate all the proceeds from Monday night’s Christmas concert at Weyauwega High School to the family.

