Safety tips for your last-minute toy shopping
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re in the home stretch for holiday shopping, and experts don’t want you to overlook safety. Toy safety experts have advice for parents and others to keep in mind, especially this week.

We know kids are curious, and sometimes that can lead to accidents. Consumer groups and pediatricians say kids ingesting batteries and small magnets that come with toys are always a worry in the pediatric emergency department.

Remember how important it is to read the label on toy packaging to make sure it’s age-appropriate. If the product has small parts or other hazards, that would not be a good toy for a young child.

The senior vice president for standards and regulatory affairs for the industry group The Toy Association says U.S. toys must meet rigorous safety standards but some online resellers may not be selling the real deal. Keep that in mind when you’re in a hurry to order gifts this week.

If the gift has an internet connection, remember to teach kids about online privacy and not sharing their information. Teach them to have a password and not talk online to people they don’t know.

