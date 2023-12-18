Planned Parenthood says abortion services will resume in Sheboygan next week

File photo
File photo(Planned Parenthood via MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume abortion care services on Thursday, December 28 at the Sheboygan health center, the organization said Monday.

The date announcement comes after Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced earlier in the month that it would resume abortion services at its Sheboygan health center “as soon as possible” after a ruling made in Dane County.

PPWI says that Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper made a ruling earlier this month that reaffirmed a previous decision which said statute 940.04 (Wisconsin’s 1849 law on abortion) does not apply to consensual abortion care. Pro-life groups objected to the ruling.

“Abortion is healthcare, and we are eager to resume providing this essential care at our Sheboygan Health Center,” said Dr. Allie Linton, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

Schedules will be open for patients to book appointments beginning today, Monday, December 18 at the Sheboygan Health Center. The Milwaukee Water Street and Madison East Health Centers also have appointments available. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit ppwi.org or call 844-493-1052.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Brody Enli looking at light show
Countdown to Christmas: Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin

Latest News

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Others got out thanks to smoke alarms. The cause is still under investigation.
Oshkosh fire victim identified
Map of Sunday night's chase
14-year-old arrested after chase in stolen car
The driver whose pickup truck was going the wrong way is charged with four counts of homicide...
Fourth victim dies from Waupaca County crash