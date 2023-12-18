Planned Parenthood says abortion services will resume in Sheboygan next week

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume abortion care services on Thursday, December 28 at the Sheboygan health center, the organization said Monday.

The date announcement comes after Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced earlier in the month that it would resume abortion services at its Sheboygan health center “as soon as possible” after a ruling made in Dane County.

PPWI says that Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper made a ruling earlier this month that reaffirmed a previous decision which said statute 940.04 (Wisconsin’s 1849 law on abortion) does not apply to consensual abortion care. Pro-life groups objected to the ruling.

“Abortion is healthcare, and we are eager to resume providing this essential care at our Sheboygan Health Center,” said Dr. Allie Linton, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

Schedules will be open for patients to book appointments beginning today, Monday, December 18 at the Sheboygan Health Center. The Milwaukee Water Street and Madison East Health Centers also have appointments available. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit ppwi.org or call 844-493-1052.

