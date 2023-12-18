Packers QB Jordan Love signs autographs for Salvation Army

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is signing autographs Monday in exchange for donations supporting the Salvation Army.

He’ll be at the third and final Packers autograph donation drive in the Lambeau Field atrium at 5 p.m. The event is limited to 300 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are asked to donate a minimum $100 per autograph.

All proceeds go to help families in need, senior citizens, and the homeless through Salvation Army of Green Bay programs.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

