Packers QB Jordan Love signs autographs for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is signing autographs Monday in exchange for donations supporting the Salvation Army.

He’ll be at the third and final Packers autograph donation drive in the Lambeau Field atrium at 5 p.m. The event is limited to 300 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are asked to donate a minimum $100 per autograph.

All proceeds go to help families in need, senior citizens, and the homeless through Salvation Army of Green Bay programs.

