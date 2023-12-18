‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief

A mother and stepfather are mourning a devastating loss after four of their children died in a crash this weekend.
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A mother and stepfather are mourning a devastating loss after four of their children died in a crash this weekend.

Pastor Kurt Schilling and his wife Paulina spoke publicly Monday after the driver, Scott Farmer, accused of crashing into their children’s vehicle head-on and killing them, appeared by video link in court.

“How can I explain to my wife that all our children are gone?” Kurt said outside the courtroom on Monday.

The mother and stepfather of the children have been married for seven years. Paulina has one other surviving child who currently lives in Ecuador. The family is from Ecuador and sometimes would go back there to visit other relatives, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

Speaking through a translator, Paulina said her heart was broken, but her memories of her children will live forever.

A judge set a cash bond for Farmer of $750,000. The District Attorney originally asked for $4 million for each person killed in the crash. Farmer faces four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, among other charges.

Multiple fundraisers have been set up for the family to pay for funeral expenses.

