Oshkosh fire victim identified

The fire department is still investigating how the fire on Ashland St. started
Update on fatal Oshkosh fire
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department identified a man found dead in a house fire as Lawrence I. Ames. He was 69 years old.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 o’clock last Thursday morning on the 1800-block of Ashland St. on Oshkosh’s north side.

The first crew arrived four minutes later and found heavy, black smoke coming from the house. Upon a search of the home, the fire department found Ames dead.

Other people who were in the home made it outside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The family received assistance from the American Red Cross and Oshkosh Police Department’s Community Crisis Closet.

