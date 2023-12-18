LaFleur, Packers sticking with Barry as defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be no change at defensive coordinator following Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers. Matt LaFleur said on the day after the defeat that he is sticking with Joe Barry in that role.

“Yeah, that is the plan,” Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Monday press conference.

LaFleur reiterated shortly after that if he thought making a change at coordinator would fix the problem, he would.

“Because I’ve seen us execute this stuff before. It’s unfortunate that it happened at this time of the year in such an important game, but I’ve seen us execute it. Now certainly are there some calls.. I’d be the first to admit, there’s a couple play calls that I would like to have back in that game. I know there are some Joe would like to have back. I was just poor communication. It always starts with us. It starts with myself then all our assistant coaches. Obviously, the coaching wasn’t up to the standard. And then our performance on the field showed that as well,” said LaFleur.

Lafleur pointed to communication issues being a contributor to a poor performance against Tampa Bay. One that led to Baker Mayfield throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns for the first perfect passer rating by a Packers opponent at Lambeau Field.

“I don’t know. To be honest with you I just go out there and play whatever is called. I don’t want to complain about what we could be doing different or anything like that. Just communication. I’ll just say it always starts with that, just playing true to our leverage. It comes down to a technique thing as well. Just got to point the fingers at ourselves,” said linebacker Quay Walker.

The loss to Tampa Bay is far from the first poor performance for Green Bay’s defense as of late. Starting with struggles defending the run after allowing more than 200 yards rushing four times. Two of those came during a four-game stretch when they failed to hold a team to less than 140 yards on the ground. A streak that came to an end against the Buccaneers.

Pass defense had been a relative strength for the group this season. Holding teams to an average of 211 yards through the air. Even after the last two games when Giants quarterback Tommy Devito completed 80 percent of his passes, including four on the final drive, and Mayfield’s performance on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of trust in the game plan. There’s a lot of things we as a defense that we messed up. There’s a lot of things that we go back on film and people aren’t lined up right, people aren’t doing - there’s a lot of little things we can blame ourself before we blame anything else. You have to look at the mirror yourself and know you did everything right. If you didn’t do everything right then you can’t blame nobody else for it,” said cornerback Eric Stokes.

LaFleur said after the loss on Sunday he wanted to find solutions for problems on the defensive side of the ball. Then followed up on Monday by saying he would be spending more time personally to make sure communication issues don’t rear their ugly head again in the final three games.

