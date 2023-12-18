INTERVIEW: ‘Bridging the Divide’ aims to address partisan divide on college campuses

Starting next semester, four UW campuses will offer a new program to students with a lofty goal.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
The program is called Bridging the Divide, and it is being launched by the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

As the name suggests, the programs aim to bring students of different ideological backgrounds together to foster civil discourse and reduce partisan division.

The program will be offered at UW-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Eau Claire, and UW-Parkside.

We welcome in Alexander Tahk, Program Director from the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

