Fond du Lac County deputies find 14-year-old behind wheel of stolen Kia after high-speed chase

The sheriff’s office says the boy admitted breaking into and hot-wiring another car the night before
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A short, high-speed chase Sunday night in Fond du Lac ended with the arrest of the 14-year-old driver.

The sheriff’s office says a sheriff’s sergeant spotted a Kia Soul speeding and “swerving vigorously back and forth” on Martin Ave. just after 9:30. “This driving behavior was representative of the auto theft activity of a group calling themselves “Kia Boys” or “Kia Boyz” who specifically target certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles for theft,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The driver refused to pull over and increased his speed, going on Highway 151 and then over Interstate 41. The driver finally pulled over on Highway 151 near Hickory St. The pursuit covered about two-and-a-half miles.

Authorities say the boy, who’s from Fond du Lac, admitted breaking into the car and hot-wiring it, and doing the same with another car Saturday night before crashing it into a ditch on Pioneer Rd.

The boy is facing charges of felony fleeing/eluding an officer, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and criminal damage to property.

The sheriff’s office is reminding Kia and Hyundai owners to get their cars’ software updated or buy anti-theft devices because they’re more vulnerable to theft.

“Unlike many big cities throughout the country who are experiencing a significant increase in Kia Boys thefts, we are not experiencing the same spike here. However, it’s important for residents who own these vehicles to be aware of the risks and research ways to further protect your vehicles from potential theft by contacting your dealership for options or purchasing aftermarket anti-theft devices,” the sheriff’s office writes.

