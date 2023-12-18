Even with a loss to the Buccaneers, Packers fans are optimistic about the future of the team.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans dress down in holiday hats and Santa Claus for cheer on the team!

Following the loss to the Buccaneers, Packers fan’s have all the right outlooks for the future of this team. Even with playoff hopes still in sight for the youngest and most inexperienced team in the league, fans still hold on to belief.

Claire Riebau from Appleton says, “we should absolutely be focusing on the playoffs. So I would love to see them in there. If they don’t, that’s fine. I’d love to go. I’d love to do whatever we can this season but we should always be focused on the playoffs.”

Even Tim Healy from Green Bay says, “It feels good. We’re young. We got a great coach. Got big things in front of us.”

The Packers are now 3rd in the NFC North with a record of 6-8, and three games remaining in the regular season.

