Elder Abuse advocates highlight resources to prevent abuse
By Emily Beier
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A recent Brown County case of elder abuse highlights the need to prevent such situations from happening.

Experts say if you suspect abuse of any kind to call authorities for help immediately.

According to the National Institute on Aging, 90% of abusers are either family members or trusted caregivers. There are different kinds of abuse. There is physical, emotional, sexual, financial, abandonment and neglect.

It’s rising national issue and awareness is important.

“I think that’s there’s an increase of elder abuse because people are taking care of loved ones in the home, maybe more often lately, because of covid and our assisted living situation,” explained Amie Bastian with ADRC in Outagamie County. “Facilities are at capacity so maybe they’re keeping loved ones at home longer.”

Every situation is different. There is an ADRC in every county in Wisconsin. You can contact the one nearest you for help or for more information on care.

