Countdown to Christmas: Green Bay museum preserves holiday window displays full of memories

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our Countdown to Christmas continues tonight as we go to a Green Bay museum preserving holiday window displays.

The holiday season brings back memories for young and old alike. That includes the amazing downtown Green Bay window displays many people remember from when they were young.

Well, those cherished memories have been saved and restored, and you can check them out at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay. The Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay exhibit has been up and running for a dozen years.

Preserving these characters, which are over 70 years old, from a former department store isn’t always easy.

“We have a retired engineer that a couple of years ago took on the challenge of taking one and trying to figure out a blueprint or a road map so we can continue these,” said Beth Kowalski, the executive director of the Neville Public Museum.

You can find out more about the Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay on the Neville Public Museum website.

