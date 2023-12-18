COLD & WINDY NOW... BUT MILD AIR RETURNS SOON

It’s been cold and blustery today as advertised. The rest of the afternoon will feature wind gusts over 30 mph, wind chills in the teens, and actual temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. Clouds and passing flurries should gradually thin out by early evening.

Winds ease tonight but they will still produce chills in the single digits. Actual low temperatures look to be in the teens for most of NE Wisconsin overnight.

Southwesterly breezes develop Tuesday and that will allow temperatures to moderate back into the lower 30s. Clouds are going to be on the increase during the day.

Near 40° temperatures return mid to late week with a good chance of highs in the mid 40s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Cloud cover, areas of fog, and patchy rain/drizzle will be the tradeoff of the milder air coming back. The highest odds of rain continue to be on Christmas Day. Unless there is a miracle, we’ll have a “Wet Christmas” this year rather than a snowy one.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25 G30-40+ MPH

TONIGHT: NW/SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Windy & cold. Passing flurries. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Snappy cold. Wind weakens. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Staying brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. A bit milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy. A bit brisk. Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 42 LOW: 36

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, with some fog. Spotty rain is possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Showers likely. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.