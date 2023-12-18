On the Clock: Packers’ defense struggles vs. Bucs, stumbles in playoff chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers playoff chances took another hit as the defense struggled against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. The best panel in the business is back to break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics this week include:
- Joe Barry’s future in Green Bay
- Jaire Alexander missing his sixth straight game
- Is this still a playoff team?
- The Packers first 100 yard receiver this year will be....
