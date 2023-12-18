On the Clock: Packers’ defense struggles vs. Bucs, stumbles in playoff chase

By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers playoff chances took another hit as the defense struggled against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. The best panel in the business is back to break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Joe Barry’s future in Green Bay
  • Jaire Alexander missing his sixth straight game
  • Is this still a playoff team?
  • The Packers first 100 yard receiver this year will be....

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County
Three people killed in Waupaca County crash
Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
Frog Pond Road fire
Multiple departments responding to fire in Oconto

Latest News

Packers fans are amped and ready to go for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Even with a loss to the Buccaneers, Packers fans are optimistic about the future of the team.
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee...
Packers fall to 6-8 as Baker Mayfield and the Bucs torch the Packers secondary
Packers CB Eric Stokes jogs off at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay on August 2.
Packers activate CB, elevate RB and WR ahead of game vs Buccaneers
Packers CB Jaire Alexander is questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the game...
Watson doubtful for Sunday against Buccaneers, seven others questionable